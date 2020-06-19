All apartments in Cleveland
9501 Shakespeare Pky

9501 Shakespeare Parkway · (440) 941-3692
Location

9501 Shakespeare Parkway, Cleveland, OH 44108
St. Clair - Superior

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further than this oversized newly remodeled and updated townhome style which has the best modern kitchen and upscale bathroom around. Move right in. Part of two family side by side property, all separate entryway and basement. This large kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, hood, and dishwasher. All new kitchen base and wall cabinets. The white two level granite countertops will be sure to impress. Two full glamour bathrooms with everything new. Second floor bathroom is two sided with access to ceramic/glass tile shower from both sides: large dressing room like side with jetted tub, brand new commode and vanity on other side. Third floor bath has all new ceramic/glass tile shower, commode, vanity, sink and ceramic tile floor. Natural refinished hardwood floors on the 1st floor and new wood floors throughout is absolutely beautiful. Brand new HVAC, central air conditioning, brand new roof. Parking is on street, but plans for off street parking is underway. Perfectly located across the street from the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. This house will not last long! Student and Preferred employee discounts available! FREE water and sewer. No CMHA please. Application fee: credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have any available units?
9501 Shakespeare Pky has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have?
Some of 9501 Shakespeare Pky's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Shakespeare Pky currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Shakespeare Pky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Shakespeare Pky pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Shakespeare Pky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Shakespeare Pky does offer parking.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Shakespeare Pky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have a pool?
No, 9501 Shakespeare Pky does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have accessible units?
No, 9501 Shakespeare Pky does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9501 Shakespeare Pky has units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Shakespeare Pky have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9501 Shakespeare Pky has units with air conditioning.
