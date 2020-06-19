9501 Shakespeare Pky

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Look no further than this oversized newly remodeled and updated townhome style which has the best modern kitchen and upscale bathroom around. Move right in. Part of two family side by side property, all separate entryway and basement. This large kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, hood, and dishwasher. All new kitchen base and wall cabinets. The white two level granite countertops will be sure to impress. Two full glamour bathrooms with everything new. Second floor bathroom is two sided with access to ceramic/glass tile shower from both sides: large dressing room like side with jetted tub, brand new commode and vanity on other side. Third floor bath has all new ceramic/glass tile shower, commode, vanity, sink and ceramic tile floor. Natural refinished hardwood floors on the 1st floor and new wood floors throughout is absolutely beautiful. Brand new HVAC, central air conditioning, brand new roof. Parking is on street, but plans for off street parking is underway. Perfectly located across the street from the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. This house will not last long! Student and Preferred employee discounts available! FREE water and sewer. No CMHA please. Application fee: credit and background check required.