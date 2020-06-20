All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9501 Ramona Blvd Up

9501 Ramona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9501 Ramona Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44104
Woodland Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-3BR/1BA UP - Central Air - Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 279489

Directly across from 4th District Police Station - doesn't get much safer than that!

Recently updated, spacious 2BR/1BA up, available now. Capability to have 3rd bedroom off family room. Central air. Balcony off family room. Basement with washer/dryer hookups. Detatached garage, large - partially fenced, back yard. Water included, tenant pays all other utilities.

Close to public transportation and convenience shopping. Pets considered with additional, non-refundable security deposit AND monthly rent fee.

$750/mo, $750/dep (pet dep additional)

Email for information or TEXT only to number provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279489
Property Id 279489

(RLNE5850026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have any available units?
9501 Ramona Blvd Up doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have?
Some of 9501 Ramona Blvd Up's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Ramona Blvd Up currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Ramona Blvd Up isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Ramona Blvd Up pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up is pet friendly.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up does offer parking.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have a pool?
No, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have accessible units?
No, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Ramona Blvd Up have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9501 Ramona Blvd Up has units with air conditioning.
