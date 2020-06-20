9501 Ramona Blvd Up

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2-3BR/1BA UP - Central Air - Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 279489



Directly across from 4th District Police Station - doesn't get much safer than that!



Recently updated, spacious 2BR/1BA up, available now. Capability to have 3rd bedroom off family room. Central air. Balcony off family room. Basement with washer/dryer hookups. Detatached garage, large - partially fenced, back yard. Water included, tenant pays all other utilities.



Close to public transportation and convenience shopping. Pets considered with additional, non-refundable security deposit AND monthly rent fee.



$750/mo, $750/dep (pet dep additional)



Email for information or TEXT only to number provided.

