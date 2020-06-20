All apartments in Cleveland
4361 E 144th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4361 E 144th St

4361 East 144th Street · (216) 868-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4361 E 144th St · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JUNE!! - Looking for a place for your loved one?

Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard!
LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH

-Great location near the convenience stores, Churches, shopping centers, banks, and food landmarks!
-Relaxing view, quiet neighborhood, and a very comforting room.

Good news! We have a new downpayment rate for only $500
Hurry few units left!!

We prioritize Parma voucher

For more information call us at 216-868-4496 and look for eve to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5795071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 E 144th St have any available units?
4361 E 144th St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4361 E 144th St currently offering any rent specials?
4361 E 144th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 E 144th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 E 144th St is pet friendly.
Does 4361 E 144th St offer parking?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not offer parking.
Does 4361 E 144th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 E 144th St have a pool?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not have a pool.
Does 4361 E 144th St have accessible units?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 E 144th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 E 144th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 E 144th St does not have units with air conditioning.
