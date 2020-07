Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - Fixer Upper/Investment $19,500 2918 E 120 St CLEVELAND, OH 44120



If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.

and chat me up about if this is the property for you!

I WILL finance this home to you and I WILL negotiate the down payment with you too.



Blaine 512-975-9238



(RLNE2718566)