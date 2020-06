Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Brooklyn Center House For Rent - Move-in ready! Come check out this 3 bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn Center. This home is close to shopping, dining (Steelyard Commons 1 mile away), and close to multiple freeways. Available for rent or rent to own terms.



Section 8 required. Preferably PARMA and Eden voucher holders.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4792353)