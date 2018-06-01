All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:25 AM

2628 East 124th St

2628 East 124th Street · (216) 659-5520
Location

2628 East 124th Street, Cleveland, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Down · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
Larchmere Arts District, adorable 2br apartment available! Downstairs of 2-family available for lease in one of Cleveland's most coveted neighborhoods. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Dedicated washer/dryer in the basement. Fenced yard and large front porch perfect for enjoying summer nights. Located in fantastic Larchmere district with galleries, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Close to large park for jogging, hiking, biking, etc. Minutes to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, CWRU, etc. Parking on street or on pad in front of house. Not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 East 124th St have any available units?
2628 East 124th St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2628 East 124th St have?
Some of 2628 East 124th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 East 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
2628 East 124th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 East 124th St pet-friendly?
No, 2628 East 124th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2628 East 124th St offer parking?
No, 2628 East 124th St does not offer parking.
Does 2628 East 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 East 124th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 East 124th St have a pool?
No, 2628 East 124th St does not have a pool.
Does 2628 East 124th St have accessible units?
No, 2628 East 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 East 124th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 East 124th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 East 124th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 East 124th St does not have units with air conditioning.
