2628 East 124th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

Larchmere Arts District, adorable 2br apartment available! Downstairs of 2-family available for lease in one of Cleveland's most coveted neighborhoods. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Dedicated washer/dryer in the basement. Fenced yard and large front porch perfect for enjoying summer nights. Located in fantastic Larchmere district with galleries, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Close to large park for jogging, hiking, biking, etc. Minutes to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, CWRU, etc. Parking on street or on pad in front of house. Not section 8 approved.