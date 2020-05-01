1673 East 118 St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights, beautiful hardwood floors that flow perfectly through the great room into the culinary style kitchen filled with granite counters, stainless appliances, and custom cabinets. The great room has the ultimate cozy feel with a touch of metropolitan added by the floor to ceiling windows and private deck/patio off the dining area. The powder room/half bath is tucked before the stairs. Up the floating staircase you will find the continuation of hardwood flooring in the 2 bedrooms with huge windows and shared spa-like bathrooms. The 2 full baths have a tiled glass shower and luxurious soaking tub. Third floor also features a laundry closet with full size, stackable washer and dryer. Fourth floor is the amazing, roof-top, over-sized deck that looks out over University Circle. Lower level bonus room is a perfect office, workout room, or added sleeping space. This home features an attached, 2 car garage. Live in University Circle ~ minutes from Wade Oval & Little Italy and enjoy world-class dining, arts, and cultural venues or take a 10-minute drive to downtown. Available for move-in after June 30, 2020.