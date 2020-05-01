All apartments in Cleveland
1673 East 118 St.
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:06 PM

1673 East 118 St

1673 E 118th St · (216) 373-6959
Location

1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights, beautiful hardwood floors that flow perfectly through the great room into the culinary style kitchen filled with granite counters, stainless appliances, and custom cabinets. The great room has the ultimate cozy feel with a touch of metropolitan added by the floor to ceiling windows and private deck/patio off the dining area. The powder room/half bath is tucked before the stairs. Up the floating staircase you will find the continuation of hardwood flooring in the 2 bedrooms with huge windows and shared spa-like bathrooms. The 2 full baths have a tiled glass shower and luxurious soaking tub. Third floor also features a laundry closet with full size, stackable washer and dryer. Fourth floor is the amazing, roof-top, over-sized deck that looks out over University Circle. Lower level bonus room is a perfect office, workout room, or added sleeping space. This home features an attached, 2 car garage. Live in University Circle ~ minutes from Wade Oval & Little Italy and enjoy world-class dining, arts, and cultural venues or take a 10-minute drive to downtown. Available for move-in after June 30, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1673 East 118 St have any available units?
1673 East 118 St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1673 East 118 St have?
Some of 1673 East 118 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 East 118 St currently offering any rent specials?
1673 East 118 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 East 118 St pet-friendly?
No, 1673 East 118 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1673 East 118 St offer parking?
Yes, 1673 East 118 St does offer parking.
Does 1673 East 118 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1673 East 118 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 East 118 St have a pool?
No, 1673 East 118 St does not have a pool.
Does 1673 East 118 St have accessible units?
No, 1673 East 118 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 East 118 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1673 East 118 St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1673 East 118 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1673 East 118 St does not have units with air conditioning.

