16204 Laverne Ave.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:13 AM

16204 Laverne Ave

16204 Laverne Avenue · (330) 686-1644
Location

16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44135
Kamm's Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop. All appliances can stay - Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. This house is waiting to be your next home!

Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. $35 application fee per adult occupant to pay for Credit, Criminal, Civil, Background, Eviction and Employment checks. NO SECTION 8 / HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16204 Laverne Ave have any available units?
16204 Laverne Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16204 Laverne Ave have?
Some of 16204 Laverne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16204 Laverne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16204 Laverne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16204 Laverne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16204 Laverne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16204 Laverne Ave does offer parking.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16204 Laverne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave have a pool?
No, 16204 Laverne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave have accessible units?
No, 16204 Laverne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16204 Laverne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16204 Laverne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16204 Laverne Ave has units with air conditioning.

