16204 Laverne Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop. All appliances can stay - Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. This house is waiting to be your next home!



Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. $35 application fee per adult occupant to pay for Credit, Criminal, Civil, Background, Eviction and Employment checks. NO SECTION 8 / HOUSING VOUCHERS.