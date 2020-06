Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Welcome Home to The 114 South Apartments!



Enjoy comfortable living in a professionally managed building located in one of the best spots in Cleveland near Lakewood!



All apartments have been well-maintained to provide a relaxing, pleasant atmosphere. Enjoy modern appliances, spacious rooms, and tenant-controlled heat and air conditioning. Amenities such as on-site laundry and convenient private parking are just a few of the reasons why our residents love calling 114 South Apartments home.



Each unit comes with FREE HEAT and FREE PARKING!



We have 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units ready for immediate occupancy!



We are PET FRIENDLY! Ask for details.



Please give us a call to schedule a tour today.



*Rental rate advertised is the starting rate for the property. Your rent will vary based on the actual unit selected.

Apartment Building