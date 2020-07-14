Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home



$795 rent / $795 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This really charming home is ready to be yours! This home offers a spacious living room with a large picture window allowing plenty of natural light that leads right into the dining room! The kitchen offers ample counter/cabinet space! The 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The full bathroom has a tub/shower combo and a vanity sink for extra storage. The unfinished basement has washer/dryer hookups & plenty of storage space. There is no garage but the driveway offers off-street parking & a large front porch to enjoy the warm weather on!



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee. Serious inquiries only.