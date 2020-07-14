All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 13512 Edgewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
13512 Edgewood Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

13512 Edgewood Ave

13512 Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Corlett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home

$795 rent / $795 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This really charming home is ready to be yours! This home offers a spacious living room with a large picture window allowing plenty of natural light that leads right into the dining room! The kitchen offers ample counter/cabinet space! The 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The full bathroom has a tub/shower combo and a vanity sink for extra storage. The unfinished basement has washer/dryer hookups & plenty of storage space. There is no garage but the driveway offers off-street parking & a large front porch to enjoy the warm weather on!

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13512 Edgewood Ave have any available units?
13512 Edgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 13512 Edgewood Ave have?
Some of 13512 Edgewood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13512 Edgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13512 Edgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 Edgewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13512 Edgewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13512 Edgewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13512 Edgewood Ave offers parking.
Does 13512 Edgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13512 Edgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 Edgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 13512 Edgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13512 Edgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 13512 Edgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 Edgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13512 Edgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Perry Payne Building
740 W Superior Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322
Cleveland, OH 44118
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus