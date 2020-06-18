All apartments in Cleveland
11816 Dove Ave
11816 Dove Ave

11816 Dove Avenue · (866) 861-4761
11816 Dove Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Corlett

recently renovated
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home for rent on the east side of Cleveland. Spacious living areas, fresh paint, updated kitchen, new floors and carpet, updated light fixtures. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and public transportation

Owner requires all applicants to make at least 2 1/2 times the rent  per month household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 11816 Dove Ave have any available units?
11816 Dove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 11816 Dove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11816 Dove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 Dove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11816 Dove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 11816 Dove Ave offer parking?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11816 Dove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 Dove Ave have a pool?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11816 Dove Ave have accessible units?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 Dove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11816 Dove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11816 Dove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
