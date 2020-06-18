11816 Dove Ave

Amenities

This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home for rent on the east side of Cleveland. Spacious living areas, fresh paint, updated kitchen, new floors and carpet, updated light fixtures. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and public transportation



Owner requires all applicants to make at least 2 1/2 times the rent per month household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.