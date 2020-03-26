All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:27 AM

1138 East 114th Street

1138 East 114th Street · (234) 901-3932
Location

1138 East 114th Street, Cleveland, OH 44108
Glenville

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Welcome home to your 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. THis charming home has gone through a rehab. There is a living room, dining room , kitchen and bedroom on the first floor. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a basement with washer and dryer hookup. There is a driveway for off street parking

NO PETS
NO SMOKING
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

.This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 East 114th Street have any available units?
1138 East 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 1138 East 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1138 East 114th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 East 114th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1138 East 114th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1138 East 114th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1138 East 114th Street does offer parking.
Does 1138 East 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 East 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 East 114th Street have a pool?
No, 1138 East 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1138 East 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 1138 East 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 East 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 East 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 East 114th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 East 114th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
