All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 1137 e. 174th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
1137 e. 174th
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

1137 e. 174th

1137 East 174th Street · (866) 861-4761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1137 East 174th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119
North Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This property has located in the North Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland. With approximately 1184 sq feet this spacious home has been newly remodeled complete with fresh paint, new carpet, newly installed flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom and new light fixtures throughout. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, and major freeway access.

Owner requires all applicants to make at least 2 1/2 time the rent per month, household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 e. 174th have any available units?
1137 e. 174th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 1137 e. 174th currently offering any rent specials?
1137 e. 174th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 e. 174th pet-friendly?
No, 1137 e. 174th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1137 e. 174th offer parking?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not offer parking.
Does 1137 e. 174th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 e. 174th have a pool?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not have a pool.
Does 1137 e. 174th have accessible units?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 e. 174th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 e. 174th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 e. 174th does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1137 e. 174th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322
Cleveland, OH 44118
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity