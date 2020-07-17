1137 e. 174th

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

This property has located in the North Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland. With approximately 1184 sq feet this spacious home has been newly remodeled complete with fresh paint, new carpet, newly installed flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom and new light fixtures throughout. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, and major freeway access.



Owner requires all applicants to make at least 2 1/2 time the rent per month, household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.