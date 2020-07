Amenities

This is a two bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Woodland Hills area. Included is a washer and dryer, a working refridgerater and stove. The property is located 7 minutes from Cleveland Clinic and 15 minutes from Downtown. There is a spacious backyard and free parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.