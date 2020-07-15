All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Drexel at Oakley

3827 Paxton Ave · (513) 657-1829
Rent Special
Huge 2 bedroom townhouse – Save $1,800!
Location

3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1x1 - 2

$1,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - 1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2x2 - 2

$2,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - 1

$2,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath

3x2 - 2

$2,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Drexel at Oakley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
media room
pool table
Located in one of Cincinnati’s hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods, The Drexel at Oakley is a luxury apartment community nestled in the heart of Oakley, putting everything the Queen City has to offer at your fingertips. Not only do our residents live in a resort-style pet-friendly apartment community with spacious floor plans, designer finishes, and premier amenities, but they also live in one of the most enviable locations in Cincinnati with trendy bars, delectable restaurants, and vibrant nightlife mere footsteps away. Click below to learn why our apartments in Oakley are the ultimate place to live, work, and play in Cincy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Drexel at Oakley have any available units?
The Drexel at Oakley offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,349, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does The Drexel at Oakley have?
Some of The Drexel at Oakley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Drexel at Oakley currently offering any rent specials?
The Drexel at Oakley is offering the following rent specials: Huge 2 bedroom townhouse – Save $1,800!
Is The Drexel at Oakley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley is pet friendly.
Does The Drexel at Oakley offer parking?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley offers parking.
Does The Drexel at Oakley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Drexel at Oakley have a pool?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley has a pool.
Does The Drexel at Oakley have accessible units?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley has accessible units.
Does The Drexel at Oakley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Drexel at Oakley has units with dishwashers.
