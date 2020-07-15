Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard guest suite internet access internet cafe media room pool table

Located in one of Cincinnati’s hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods, The Drexel at Oakley is a luxury apartment community nestled in the heart of Oakley, putting everything the Queen City has to offer at your fingertips. Not only do our residents live in a resort-style pet-friendly apartment community with spacious floor plans, designer finishes, and premier amenities, but they also live in one of the most enviable locations in Cincinnati with trendy bars, delectable restaurants, and vibrant nightlife mere footsteps away. Click below to learn why our apartments in Oakley are the ultimate place to live, work, and play in Cincy.