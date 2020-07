Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods. This location provides quick and easy access to I-71 and is only 10 minutes from downtown. Enjoy the convenience of Dutch's, brunch at Keystone, UDF ice cream, the East Hyde Park Commons (a great park for pets!), and the many restaurants and businesses on Erie Avenue.