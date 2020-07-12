All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

One Lytle Place Apartments

621 Mehring Way · (513) 815-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0410 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 62+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$1,794

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Lytle Place Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
package receiving
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
guest parking
Cincinnati&rsquo;s Premier Riverfront Community! Situated along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati, One Lytle Place is the only riverfront luxury rental community in the city. Our high-rise community offers 1- and 2-bedroom homes in eleven spacious floor plans, many with beautiful new interiors and panoramic views. Both you and your pets will feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 35.00
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: Cat Restrictions: Monthly pet rent is per pet; one-time pet fee is per apartment. Dog Restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds or mixes: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $75/month. Free Guest Paking, on a first come, first serve basis on the top level. Not for residents' permanent use. Residents are required to park in the reserved and attached parking garage to the High Rise Building. Each space rents for $75 per month. Parking Garage: $50-$90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Lytle Place Apartments have any available units?
One Lytle Place Apartments has 96 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does One Lytle Place Apartments have?
Some of One Lytle Place Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Lytle Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
One Lytle Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Lytle Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, One Lytle Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does One Lytle Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, One Lytle Place Apartments offers parking.
Does One Lytle Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Lytle Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Lytle Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, One Lytle Place Apartments has a pool.
Does One Lytle Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, One Lytle Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does One Lytle Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, One Lytle Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
