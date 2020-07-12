One Lytle Place Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 35.00
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: Cat Restrictions: Monthly pet rent is per pet; one-time pet fee is per apartment. Dog Restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds or mixes: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $75/month. Free Guest Paking, on a first come, first serve basis on the top level. Not for residents' permanent use. Residents are required to park in the reserved and attached parking garage to the High Rise Building. Each space rents for $75 per month. Parking Garage: $50-$90/month.