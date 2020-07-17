All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1

6250 Cortelyou Avenue · (513) 602-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pleasant Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6250 Cortelyou Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COMING SOON!!
One bedroom, one bath apartment in "Up & Coming" Pleasant Ridge! Minutes from Losantiville Country Club, dining & entertainment. Coin laundry in building.
If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704 or email sduspmg@gmail.com.

A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18. To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment amounting to 3 times the rent. Other qualifications are also considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have any available units?
6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45244
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity