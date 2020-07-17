6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMING SOON!!

One bedroom, one bath apartment in "Up & Coming" Pleasant Ridge! Minutes from Losantiville Country Club, dining & entertainment. Coin laundry in building.

If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704 or email sduspmg@gmail.com.



A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18. To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment amounting to 3 times the rent. Other qualifications are also considered.