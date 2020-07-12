/
/
/
mount auburn
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Mount Auburn, Cincinnati, OH
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
162 Dorchester Ave
162 Dorchester Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
806 sqft
Make this beautifully maintained, end-unit condo your next new home! Whether you’re hosting memorable get-togethers on the upper deck or within the versatile interior, this home was truly designed with modern living in mind.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
222 McCormick - 7
222 McCormick Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Available August 1 Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment 7 unit building Large kitchen Laundry room directly outside the unit Short walk to UC or the hospitals Sorry no pets and no smoking! No vouchers Call or text Stephanie at 513.444.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2415 Maplewood Ave - 6
2415 Maplewood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
Beautifully, completely remodeled one bedroom. LEED certified for an eco friendly living space along with historically restored to the original look.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
131 Kinsey Ave - 1
131 Kinsey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1 for the school year. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Kitchen has over the range microwave. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
131-135 Kinsey Ave - 135-2
131 Kinsey Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1 for the school year! Larger 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Larger kitchen has over the range microwave. Bedroom has ceiling fan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
233 Gilman - 302
233 Gilman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, large one bedroom apartment that was just completely remodeled. Available August 1. We are across the street from Christ Hospital. Short walk to UC and close to the shuttle or bus line.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
217 Albion Place
217 Albion Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1676 sqft
Mt. Auburn House for Rent $1250/Month - Open concept with kitchen knee bar, bamboo floors, 3 bed rooms, full basement, with first floor half bath, basement half bath, and full bath upstairs, alarm system.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Auburn
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
95 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
17 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
8 Units Available
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
220 West 14th St.
220 West Fourteenth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1500 sqft
Doing Everything But The Packing We offer luxury rentals that nobody else offers. Guaranteed. Brand new to the market in the Eastwood Glen Condominium Community in Canton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBellevue, KYDayton, KYFort Thomas, KYFort Wright, KYNorwood, OHWilder, KY