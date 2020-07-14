Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $45-75 per month