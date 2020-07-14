All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 PM

Echelon

4345 Glen Este-Withamsville Road · (513) 440-5006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4345 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echelon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
key fob access
Echelon is a brand new, pet friendly luxury apartment community located in the heart of Eastgate just off of Glen Este-Withamsville Road. Choose from one or two bedroom homes that offer open concept living and chic interior finishes with all of the upscale amenities that you deserve. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $45-75 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Echelon have any available units?
Echelon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Echelon have?
Some of Echelon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echelon currently offering any rent specials?
Echelon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echelon pet-friendly?
Yes, Echelon is pet friendly.
Does Echelon offer parking?
Yes, Echelon offers parking.
Does Echelon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Echelon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Echelon have a pool?
Yes, Echelon has a pool.
Does Echelon have accessible units?
No, Echelon does not have accessible units.
Does Echelon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echelon has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

