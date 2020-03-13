4269 Virginia Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, new siding, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and utility tub, a full basement, and outside you'll find a storage shed. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5350179)