Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4269 Virginia Avenue,

4269 Virginia Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4269 Virginia Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, new siding, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and utility tub, a full basement, and outside you'll find a storage shed. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5350179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have any available units?
4269 Virginia Avenue, has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have?
Some of 4269 Virginia Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4269 Virginia Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
4269 Virginia Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4269 Virginia Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 4269 Virginia Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 4269 Virginia Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4269 Virginia Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have a pool?
No, 4269 Virginia Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 4269 Virginia Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 4269 Virginia Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4269 Virginia Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
