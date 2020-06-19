All apartments in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue,

3703 Cass Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
South Cumminsville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3703 Cass Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3703 Cass Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, bonus study room, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5825600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Cass Avenue, have any available units?
3703 Cass Avenue, has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Cass Avenue, have?
Some of 3703 Cass Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Cass Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Cass Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Cass Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Cass Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Cass Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Cass Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 3703 Cass Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Cass Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Cass Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3703 Cass Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Cass Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3703 Cass Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Cass Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Cass Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
