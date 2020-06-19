3703 Cass Avenue,

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3703 Cass Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, bonus study room, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5825600)