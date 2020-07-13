All apartments in Cincinnati
Lisa Ridge

2496 Queen City Ave · (513) 275-4094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2496-04 · Avail. Aug 21

$660

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 2490-01 · Avail. now

$705

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 2494-06 · Avail. Sep 1

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lisa Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Sweeping panoramic city views surrounded by mature, beautiful landscaping. Every day is great at Lisa Ridge Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio! Our one and two bedroom homes offer a prime location close to downtown Cincinnati at affordable prices. Visit our playground and dazzling pool or relax on your private balcony. With amenities like heat paid, community clothes-care centers and a management team dedicated to making your new home a care-free lifestyle, you will not find a better community than Lisa Ridge!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lisa Ridge have any available units?
Lisa Ridge has 4 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Lisa Ridge have?
Some of Lisa Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lisa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Lisa Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lisa Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Lisa Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Lisa Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Lisa Ridge offers parking.
Does Lisa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lisa Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lisa Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Lisa Ridge has a pool.
Does Lisa Ridge have accessible units?
No, Lisa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Lisa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lisa Ridge has units with dishwashers.
