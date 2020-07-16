Amenities

1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio is almost ready for your move in! This spacious home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open, eat-in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a covered porch and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



