All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 1335 Ryland Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
1335 Ryland Avenue,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1335 Ryland Avenue,

1335 Ryland Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1335 Ryland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45237
Bond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1335 Ryland Avenue, · Avail. Jul 17

$1,095

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio is almost ready for your move in! This spacious home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open, eat-in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a covered porch and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4886168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have any available units?
1335 Ryland Avenue, has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have?
Some of 1335 Ryland Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Ryland Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Ryland Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Ryland Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Ryland Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, offer parking?
No, 1335 Ryland Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Ryland Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have a pool?
No, 1335 Ryland Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 1335 Ryland Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Ryland Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Ryland Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1335 Ryland Avenue,?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45231
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way
Cincinnati, OH 45202
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45241

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity