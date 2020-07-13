All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

East 8 Lofts

325 E 8th St · (513) 201-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East 8 Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
game room
guest suite
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
valet service

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Parking Details: Public parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $15/month (5x5), $30/month (5x10)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East 8 Lofts have any available units?
East 8 Lofts has 8 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does East 8 Lofts have?
Some of East 8 Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East 8 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
East 8 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East 8 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, East 8 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does East 8 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, East 8 Lofts offers parking.
Does East 8 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, East 8 Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does East 8 Lofts have a pool?
No, East 8 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does East 8 Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, East 8 Lofts has accessible units.
Does East 8 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East 8 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
