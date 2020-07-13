East 8 Lofts

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Parking Details: Public parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $15/month (5x5), $30/month (5x10)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.