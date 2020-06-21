All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

1207 Vine Street

1207 Vine Street · (513) 817-0303
Location

1207 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Over-The Rhine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
Lovely one bedroom unit with tons of space - rare for OTR! Located on Vine Street, walk to shopping, dining, nightlight, and grocery! This unit is located on the 3rd floor, access via elevator or stairs. High ceilings and lots of natural light throughout. Enter at the equipped kitchen with provided appliances including stacking washer and dryer. Convenient island provides plenty of seating. Large living room with stylish exposed brick. Large modern bathroom. Huge bedroom with room for an office or dressing area plus walk-in closet. One off-street, gated parking space included. Storage unit included. Pets considered. Section 8 not accepted. Available immediately!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Vine Street have any available units?
1207 Vine Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Vine Street have?
Some of 1207 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 1207 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1207 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
