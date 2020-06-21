1207 Vine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking

Lovely one bedroom unit with tons of space - rare for OTR! Located on Vine Street, walk to shopping, dining, nightlight, and grocery! This unit is located on the 3rd floor, access via elevator or stairs. High ceilings and lots of natural light throughout. Enter at the equipped kitchen with provided appliances including stacking washer and dryer. Convenient island provides plenty of seating. Large living room with stylish exposed brick. Large modern bathroom. Huge bedroom with room for an office or dressing area plus walk-in closet. One off-street, gated parking space included. Storage unit included. Pets considered. Section 8 not accepted. Available immediately!

