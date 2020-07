Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court dogs allowed alarm system cc payments e-payments online portal pool table

A magnificent clubhouse welcomes you home to Somerset. Spend time over a cold drink with friends, shoot a game of pool or enjoy the big game on the wide-screen TV at the cozy Pub. Share quiet moments with a good book in the library, or reserve the library, complete with its own bar, for your private, special occasion. The conference room is a professional environment for your business meetings, and the business center gives you easy access to a copier, fax and scanner. The Pub, library and conference room all open onto a gracious veranda—a perfect spot to relax—which overlooks beautiful English lawns and gardens, with the spectacular pool just beyond. And the concierge is just a phone call away!Soak up the sun on the oversized deck, complete with cabana.