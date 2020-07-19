All apartments in Akron
847 Carlysle St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

847 Carlysle St

847 Carlysle Street · (330) 356-4542
Location

847 Carlysle Street, Akron, OH 44310
North Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 847 Carlysle St · Avail. now

$849

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
- Welcome to 847 Carlysle St! Featuring 4 bedrooms, one full bath on second level, very spacious open floor plan, brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted, full clean basement with laundry hookups, inviting front porch, large shaded back yard with deck and detached garage.

*No pets please
*Tenant pays all utilities

Offered by HPM Property Management
“Fair Housing Statement Ohio Revised Code 4735.55 It is illegal, pursuant to the Ohio Fair Housing Law, Division (H) of Section 4112.02 of the Revised Code and the Federal Fair Housing law, 42 U.S.C.A. 3601, as amended, to refuse to sell, transfer, assign, rent, lease, sublease or finance housing accommodations, refuse to negotiate for the sale or rental of housing accommodations, or otherwise deny or make unavailable housing accommodations because of race, color, religion, sex, familial status as defined in section 4112.01 of the Revised Code, ancestry, military status as defined in that section, disability as defined in that section, or national origin or to so discriminate in advertising the sale or rental of housing, in the financing of housing, or in the provision of real estate brokerage services. It is also illegal, for profit, to induce or attempt to induce a person to sell or rent a dwelling by representations regarding the entry into the neighborhood of a person or persons belonging to one of the protected classes”

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Carlysle St have any available units?
847 Carlysle St has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 847 Carlysle St have?
Some of 847 Carlysle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Carlysle St currently offering any rent specials?
847 Carlysle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Carlysle St pet-friendly?
No, 847 Carlysle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 847 Carlysle St offer parking?
Yes, 847 Carlysle St offers parking.
Does 847 Carlysle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Carlysle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Carlysle St have a pool?
No, 847 Carlysle St does not have a pool.
Does 847 Carlysle St have accessible units?
Yes, 847 Carlysle St has accessible units.
Does 847 Carlysle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Carlysle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Carlysle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 Carlysle St does not have units with air conditioning.
