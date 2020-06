Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for!

This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests. Much of the original charm remains with hardwood floors and trim on the main floor with a large eat in kitchen. On the second floor you will find 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor has an additional 2 bedrooms. There is a full basement with an additional bathroom and washer and dryer hook up. You must see to truly appreciate this home in North Hill.



We are currently not accepting pets.



Security Deposit is equal to one months rent and tenant pays for all utilities. All residents that are 18 years old or older are required to fill out an application ($37) and are subject to a credit and background check. Please note: All showings are during daytime hours only 9:00 to 6:00.



