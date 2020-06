Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b6eae3041 ---- MOVE IN SPECAIL- GET ONE FULL MONTHS RENT FREE IF YOU MOVE IN SEPTEMBER SAVE MONEY- FREE PARKING- FREE HEAT!! For rent-2 bedroom unit with free heat! This is a big 2 bedroom unit available for a summer move in- NOW! This unit offers a huge living room with 2 big bedrooms! Laundry onsite! Free Water! Free Heat! Free off street parking! Deposit is the same as one months rent. There is a $25 non refundable application fee per person 18 and older. We do a background check for evictions and criminal history. Sorry no vouchers. Income needs to be 3 times the rent amount bring home per month, total household income. ($1950) Cosigners income must be at least four times the rent amount. Jennifer Acklin, HPM Apply online at www.managewithhpm.com