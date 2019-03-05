All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2295 10th St SW

2295 10th Street Southwest · (855) 440-8532
Location

2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH 44314
Kenmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space. Featuring direct visibility to the living room, great built-in storage below the window, and direct access to the mudroom, create memories over shared meals in the sun-filled dining room. Whether rain or shine, enjoy a moment to yourself as you relax in the front enclosed porch. In addition to two roomy bedrooms, take advantage of a versatile bonus room with endless options for use. Helping to keep your home clutter free, the unfinished basement provides tons of room for storage as well. Schedule a tour before it’s gone!

1 MONTH FREE TO AN APPROVED APPLICANT - 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. TENANT MUST MEET INCOME/CREDIT REQUIREMENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 10th St SW have any available units?
2295 10th St SW has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2295 10th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2295 10th St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 10th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 2295 10th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 2295 10th St SW offer parking?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 2295 10th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 10th St SW have a pool?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2295 10th St SW have accessible units?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 10th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2295 10th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2295 10th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
