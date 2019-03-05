2295 10th St SW

Amenities

Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space. Featuring direct visibility to the living room, great built-in storage below the window, and direct access to the mudroom, create memories over shared meals in the sun-filled dining room. Whether rain or shine, enjoy a moment to yourself as you relax in the front enclosed porch. In addition to two roomy bedrooms, take advantage of a versatile bonus room with endless options for use. Helping to keep your home clutter free, the unfinished basement provides tons of room for storage as well. Schedule a tour before it’s gone!



1 MONTH FREE TO AN APPROVED APPLICANT - 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. TENANT MUST MEET INCOME/CREDIT REQUIREMENTS.