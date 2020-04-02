All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 116 Dodge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
116 Dodge Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

116 Dodge Ave

116 Dodge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH 44302
Highland Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator. Handy enclosed back porch off kitchen. Formal dining room with antique chandelier. Living room has artificial fireplace, French doors to enclosed front porch, and another door to the sealed entry that also leads to the upstairs. All floors throughout are oak or pine except for vinyl in the kitchen and bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms all with recessed lights, large bath with linen closet. The third floor is one large room which can be the 4th bedroom or extra living space. The laundry area is complete with washer and dryer. One car garage and newly fenced yard create a cozy space to relax. No smokers please but pets are welcome with reference and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Dodge Ave have any available units?
116 Dodge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 116 Dodge Ave have?
Some of 116 Dodge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Dodge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 Dodge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Dodge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Dodge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 116 Dodge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 Dodge Ave does offer parking.
Does 116 Dodge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Dodge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Dodge Ave have a pool?
No, 116 Dodge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 Dodge Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 Dodge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Dodge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Dodge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Dodge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Dodge Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster