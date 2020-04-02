116 Dodge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator. Handy enclosed back porch off kitchen. Formal dining room with antique chandelier. Living room has artificial fireplace, French doors to enclosed front porch, and another door to the sealed entry that also leads to the upstairs. All floors throughout are oak or pine except for vinyl in the kitchen and bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms all with recessed lights, large bath with linen closet. The third floor is one large room which can be the 4th bedroom or extra living space. The laundry area is complete with washer and dryer. One car garage and newly fenced yard create a cozy space to relax. No smokers please but pets are welcome with reference and deposit.