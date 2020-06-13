Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 LIVINGSTON AVE
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
670 sqft
Premiere Residences is New Brunswick's newest collection of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom luxury residences at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a

Median Rent in Highland Park

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Highland Park is $1,410, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,680.
Studio
$1,270
1 Bed
$1,410
2 Beds
$1,680
3+ Beds
$2,167
City GuideHighland Park
The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.

With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field.

Moving to Town

Want apartment rentals in Highland Park, N.J.? You can find apartment complexes, townhouses for rent and duplexes for rent in this community.

This is a location that's desired by many, so take a month to find the rental you want. You can use a number of resources to do so: online listings, local newspapers and your own two feet. Walk the streets and look for properties you might like to live in. Always be sure to bring a copy of your credit report as well as bank statements and employment information in case your future landlord requires these items.

Neighborhoods in Highland Park

From a charming downtown Main Street to many community activities, no matter what neighborhood you choose, you'll find plenty to like in Highland Park.

2nd Avenue / Grant Avenue: Bordering the river, this tree-lined community is urban in density but abuts plenty of green open space. Small to medium single-unit homes and small apartment complexes are the norm here, and many homes are historic, built earlier than 1939. Some are also newer, built between 1970 and 1999. Commuters here have an average of less than 15 minutes to get to and from work, but most use private vehicles -- so you may want to bring you car. New Jersey Transit bus service is also available, however, throughout town.

Raritan Avenue /S. 5th Avenue: This dense but grassy neighborhood has a mix of owner- and renter-occupied homes both small and medium sized, including single-unit dwellings and apartment buildings. Older and established homes were built between 1940 and 1999. You'll find Russian pierogies at a few corner cafes and only a tip of this neighborhood borders the river.

Highland Park Borough Center: This neighborhood is urban in feel, with medium and small single-unit homes and apartment buildings. Many of the homes are historic, built prior to 1939, with others built between 1940 and 1969. You'll find a lot of classic architecture here. With the vast green space of Donaldson Park in this neighborhood, this is a great place for kids and adults to enjoy recreational activities outdoors, or maybe just a summer picnic on the grass. Perhaps you'll get a look at the Rutgers Fall Classic Regatta Course along the river here.

Life in Highland Park

A state-of-the-art environmental center is located at River Road, just upstream from the Albany Street Bridge. The center is a stop along a trail that follows the river bank and links two recreational icons in the city: Johnson Park and Donaldson Park. Beyond them, the trails lead to the Meadows area, which borders the town of Edison.

Downtown Main Street is a wonderful shopping enclave, with boutique stores of all stripes and charming cafes and nightlife. Quaint buildings and sidewalk tables add an air of European style.

Come May, check out the Annual Highland Park Spring Street Fair. This is a premier event for the city, with crafts and food vendors, art, live music, local goods, games and pony rides. There's a petting zoo, too, you animal, you.

Also in the summer months, check out the free movies in downtown's Municipal Parking Lot. Bring a chair and blanket and get some delicious take out treats -- there are many restaurants from Italian to Eastern European in the area to suit just about any taste. The films themselves are family friendly, including cartoons for kids that run 30 minutes before the main feature.

In the winter, check out the crafts and art at the Winter Bazaar, or join in on a dramatic holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Art galleries dot the downtown area and there's a seasonal farmers market as well. Designated a Fair Trade Community, there are many organically sourced eateries and handcrafted items for sale in shops here. The Buck Art Show, now entering its fourth year, features found art objects of all types. The exhibition space also displays and sells work created by the Highland Park Artists Collective, which holds jazz concerts and educational events in a loft space above its shop. This is an artistic town -- you'll find yourself drawn to the friendly community even if the last painting you did was your bathroom wall.

There's so much going on in this community that you may never want to leave, but if you do, Staten Island and the Big Apple itself -- no, not a jumbo iPod -- New York City, is just 45 minutes away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Highland Park?
In Highland Park, the median rent is $1,270 for a studio, $1,410 for a 1-bedroom, $1,680 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,167 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highland Park, check out our monthly Highland Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Highland Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Highland Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Highland Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth.

