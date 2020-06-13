119 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ📍
With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field.
Want apartment rentals in Highland Park, N.J.? You can find apartment complexes, townhouses for rent and duplexes for rent in this community.
This is a location that's desired by many, so take a month to find the rental you want. You can use a number of resources to do so: online listings, local newspapers and your own two feet. Walk the streets and look for properties you might like to live in. Always be sure to bring a copy of your credit report as well as bank statements and employment information in case your future landlord requires these items.
From a charming downtown Main Street to many community activities, no matter what neighborhood you choose, you'll find plenty to like in Highland Park.
2nd Avenue / Grant Avenue: Bordering the river, this tree-lined community is urban in density but abuts plenty of green open space. Small to medium single-unit homes and small apartment complexes are the norm here, and many homes are historic, built earlier than 1939. Some are also newer, built between 1970 and 1999. Commuters here have an average of less than 15 minutes to get to and from work, but most use private vehicles -- so you may want to bring you car. New Jersey Transit bus service is also available, however, throughout town.
Raritan Avenue /S. 5th Avenue: This dense but grassy neighborhood has a mix of owner- and renter-occupied homes both small and medium sized, including single-unit dwellings and apartment buildings. Older and established homes were built between 1940 and 1999. You'll find Russian pierogies at a few corner cafes and only a tip of this neighborhood borders the river.
Highland Park Borough Center: This neighborhood is urban in feel, with medium and small single-unit homes and apartment buildings. Many of the homes are historic, built prior to 1939, with others built between 1940 and 1969. You'll find a lot of classic architecture here. With the vast green space of Donaldson Park in this neighborhood, this is a great place for kids and adults to enjoy recreational activities outdoors, or maybe just a summer picnic on the grass. Perhaps you'll get a look at the Rutgers Fall Classic Regatta Course along the river here.
A state-of-the-art environmental center is located at River Road, just upstream from the Albany Street Bridge. The center is a stop along a trail that follows the river bank and links two recreational icons in the city: Johnson Park and Donaldson Park. Beyond them, the trails lead to the Meadows area, which borders the town of Edison.
Downtown Main Street is a wonderful shopping enclave, with boutique stores of all stripes and charming cafes and nightlife. Quaint buildings and sidewalk tables add an air of European style.
Come May, check out the Annual Highland Park Spring Street Fair. This is a premier event for the city, with crafts and food vendors, art, live music, local goods, games and pony rides. There's a petting zoo, too, you animal, you.
Also in the summer months, check out the free movies in downtown's Municipal Parking Lot. Bring a chair and blanket and get some delicious take out treats -- there are many restaurants from Italian to Eastern European in the area to suit just about any taste. The films themselves are family friendly, including cartoons for kids that run 30 minutes before the main feature.
In the winter, check out the crafts and art at the Winter Bazaar, or join in on a dramatic holiday tree lighting ceremony.
Art galleries dot the downtown area and there's a seasonal farmers market as well. Designated a Fair Trade Community, there are many organically sourced eateries and handcrafted items for sale in shops here. The Buck Art Show, now entering its fourth year, features found art objects of all types. The exhibition space also displays and sells work created by the Highland Park Artists Collective, which holds jazz concerts and educational events in a loft space above its shop. This is an artistic town -- you'll find yourself drawn to the friendly community even if the last painting you did was your bathroom wall.
There's so much going on in this community that you may never want to leave, but if you do, Staten Island and the Big Apple itself -- no, not a jumbo iPod -- New York City, is just 45 minutes away.