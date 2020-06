119 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ

Neighborhoods in Highland Park

From a charming downtown Main Street to many community activities, no matter what neighborhood you choose, you'll find plenty to like in Highland Park.

2nd Avenue / Grant Avenue: Bordering the river, this tree-lined community is urban in density but abuts plenty of green open space. Small to medium single-unit homes and small apartment complexes are the norm here, and many homes are historic, built earlier than 1939. Some are also newer, built between 1970 and 1999. Commuters here have an average of less than 15 minutes to get to and from work, but most use private vehicles -- so you may want to bring you car. New Jersey Transit bus service is also available, however, throughout town.

Raritan Avenue /S. 5th Avenue: This dense but grassy neighborhood has a mix of owner- and renter-occupied homes both small and medium sized, including single-unit dwellings and apartment buildings. Older and established homes were built between 1940 and 1999. You'll find Russian pierogies at a few corner cafes and only a tip of this neighborhood borders the river.

Highland Park Borough Center: This neighborhood is urban in feel, with medium and small single-unit homes and apartment buildings. Many of the homes are historic, built prior to 1939, with others built between 1940 and 1969. You'll find a lot of classic architecture here. With the vast green space of Donaldson Park in this neighborhood, this is a great place for kids and adults to enjoy recreational activities outdoors, or maybe just a summer picnic on the grass. Perhaps you'll get a look at the Rutgers Fall Classic Regatta Course along the river here.