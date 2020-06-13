119 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ

Life in Highland Park

A state-of-the-art environmental center is located at River Road, just upstream from the Albany Street Bridge. The center is a stop along a trail that follows the river bank and links two recreational icons in the city: Johnson Park and Donaldson Park. Beyond them, the trails lead to the Meadows area, which borders the town of Edison.

Downtown Main Street is a wonderful shopping enclave, with boutique stores of all stripes and charming cafes and nightlife. Quaint buildings and sidewalk tables add an air of European style.

Come May, check out the Annual Highland Park Spring Street Fair. This is a premier event for the city, with crafts and food vendors, art, live music, local goods, games and pony rides. There's a petting zoo, too, you animal, you.

Also in the summer months, check out the free movies in downtown's Municipal Parking Lot. Bring a chair and blanket and get some delicious take out treats -- there are many restaurants from Italian to Eastern European in the area to suit just about any taste. The films themselves are family friendly, including cartoons for kids that run 30 minutes before the main feature.

In the winter, check out the crafts and art at the Winter Bazaar, or join in on a dramatic holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Art galleries dot the downtown area and there's a seasonal farmers market as well. Designated a Fair Trade Community, there are many organically sourced eateries and handcrafted items for sale in shops here. The Buck Art Show, now entering its fourth year, features found art objects of all types. The exhibition space also displays and sells work created by the Highland Park Artists Collective, which holds jazz concerts and educational events in a loft space above its shop. This is an artistic town -- you'll find yourself drawn to the friendly community even if the last painting you did was your bathroom wall.

There's so much going on in this community that you may never want to leave, but if you do, Staten Island and the Big Apple itself -- no, not a jumbo iPod -- New York City, is just 45 minutes away.