Hawaii Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Punahou Heights
Starting at $1,895
Updated 1 hr ago
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Featured
Napili Towers
Starting at $1,850
Updated 1 hr ago
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Featured
Kapiolani Village
Starting at $1,271
Updated 1 hr ago
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured
Hobron Apartments
Starting at $1,900
Updated 1 hr ago
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
All Colleges and Universities