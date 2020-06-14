/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
65 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
767 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bradenton
55 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8341 38th Street Circle East
8341 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
Nice and clean condo on the last 3. floor in the gated community with amenities as: heated swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 H fitness center and more. Close to the restaurants, malls and nice beaches. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
1004 W 27th Ave Unit B
1004 27th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fully updated 1/1 Duplex with 540 sq ft. Vinyl wood flooring with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted walls and updated bathroom.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1220 34th St
1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
1100 sqft
This beautiful property is a shared housing environment that is fully furnished and available for rent by the room. Ideal for a student or young professional looking for shared housing close to colleges and downtown Sarasota.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
605 SUTTON PLACE
605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
775 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 Rome Ave B
1310 Rome Avenue, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
Tiny And Cute! Solo Apartment w/ Veranda + Roof - Property Id: 244764 Lovely little home for a person who likes their privacy. Enjoy peaceful nights watching the sunsets from your concrete veranda with roof. Large shower in the good sized bathroom.
Similar Pages
Bayshore Gardens 1 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayshore Gardens 3 Bedrooms
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with BalconyBayshore Gardens Apartments with GymBayshore Gardens Apartments with ParkingBayshore Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL