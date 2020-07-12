/
bay shore gardens
238 Apartments for rent in Bay Shore Gardens, Bayshore Gardens, FL
20 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
A Sailor's Dream - Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated. Freshly painted interior with new lights, fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
1 Unit Available
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6302 Pelican Dr
6302 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1859 sqft
6302 Pelican Dr Available 08/20/20 LARGE CORNER VILLA At WILD OAK BAY! CLOSE TO IMG/ ANNA MARIA - Look no further as you have found a hidden gem within 6302 Pelican! Walk To IMG! This corner villa boasts over 1850 square feet with volume ceilings
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6117 43rd Street West
6117 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Annual rental furnished villa located in El Conquistador Village. This recently updated villa is tastefully decorated with a farmhouse décor feel.
1 Unit Available
3816 59TH AVENUE W
3816 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR END UNIT AT MIRROR LAKE. ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LAMINATED FLOORS & CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN. FULL SIZE WAHSER AND DRYER. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, BARBECUE AREAS, SAUNA, JACUZZY AND TENNIS COURT.
1 Unit Available
6114 43RD STREET W
6114 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Lovely, well maintained condo in El Conquistador community. Close to shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1245 sqft
A hidden gem is waiting for you! Two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, second floor with stairs only. Wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and baths.
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Best pool view in Vizcaya. Gated community across from IMG Academy and shopping. Close to beaches and Sarasota. Glassed in Lanai, Large square footage mirrored wall. Large community pool w. lush landscaping. Community center and gathering area.
1 Unit Available
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.
1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Annual rental located in the beautiful community of Palm Court. Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool. this perfect location is convenient to IMG, downtown Bradenton, Sarasota, and Anna Maria Island.
1 Unit Available
3407 59TH AVENUE W
3407 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
912 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a unit centrally located in Bradenton! Walking distance to IMG, SCF, and Bayshore High School. Also, a short drive to area beaches as well as shopping. Call for a showing today! This won’t last long.
1 Unit Available
3401 54TH DRIVE W
3401 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1468 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK-THROUGH TOUR, FLY-OVER VIDEO AND SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION. Walk-through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwNADq7LfJN&brand=0 Fly-over Video: https://player.vimeo.
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
1 Unit Available
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.
1 Unit Available
3875 59TH AVENUE W
3875 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
6468 SEAGULL DRIVE
6468 Seagull Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths.
