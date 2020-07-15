/
Yavapai College
37 Apartments For Rent Near Yavapai College
Verified
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
1911 Atlantic Avenue
1911 Atlantic Avenue, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1792 sqft
1911 Atlantic Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great Prescott Location with Fantastic Views! - Rent this beautiful 1,792 square foot home in Cliff Rose.
35 E. Colonels Way
35 E Colonels Way, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.
1811 Short Line Lane
1811 Short Line Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
Home in Cliff Rose! - The entire house features Satillo tile the living room has a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the dining area and has laminate counters and stainless steel appliances.
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
446 S Alarcon St
446 South Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Covered deck and views with this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. Third bedroom and bath on lower level w/separate entrance. Hot water heat system and central air conditioning. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level.
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.
332 Cochise Street
332 Cochise Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
332 Cochise Street Available 04/15/20 Downtown Prescott Home! - Please do Not disturb current occupants. Thanks. Cute home in historic area district. This 1,216 square foot home was built in 1945.
440 S. Alarcon Street
440 South Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
440 S. Alarcon Street Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Prescott with Beautiful Thumb Butte Views! - Rent this cute downtown home that was built in 1951 and is just minutes from the courthouse square.
407 Webb Pl
407 Webb Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
Quiet 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,285 sq ft home with attached carport and Arizona room. on dead end street. Close to town and highway 69 & 89. Gas heat as well as electric wall heaters. Swamp cooler and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room under carport.
1046 Whipple Street Unit C - 1
1046 Whipple St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
792 sqft
Newly remodelled 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Open floor plan with PTAC unit for heating and cooling. Bathroom has heated exhaust fan. One designated parking spot and private patio. Shared laundry room.
802 2nd Street
802 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
760 sqft
Approx. Avail. 8/10/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, W/D Hook-ups (electric), Off Street Parking, Resident Pays all Utilities.Small pets on approval-20 lbs or smaller-and increases rent by $50.
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.
190 High Chaparral
190 High Chaparral Loop, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1967 sqft
Beautifully maintained Hidden Valley home with fantastic views! 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan. Large master bedroom with access to the front deck. En-suite bathroom has double sinks, soaker tub and generously sized walk in shower.
538 Lincoln Ave - 1C
538 Lincoln Ave, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1 Size-Approx. 850 sq. ft. Pets-A.A.O. only Fees: Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable Deposit- same as first month's rent Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00 Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.
849 Sunset Ave. - 3
849 Sunset Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1.5 Size-Approx. 800 sq ft Pets- A.A.O. only Fees: Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable Deposit- same as first month's rent Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00 Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.
301 Remington Trail
301 Remington Trail, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
133 N McCormick
133 North Mccormick Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
650 Haisley Road
650 Haisley Road, Yavapai County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,700
4829 sqft
330 S Alarcon Street
330 South Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3989 sqft
Very nice upper apartment A/C, Gas heat Close to downtown 2 bed,2 bath, 1 car garage1000 sq.ft. Porch and small deck W/D hook-upAAO Security $1100.00 Cleaning $300.00Prescott tax applies