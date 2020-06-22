All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 86 Massitoa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
86 Massitoa Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

86 Massitoa Road

86 Massitoa Road · (917) 553-7316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August. A large entry foyer with sliding doors lead to a stone patio and a backyard perfect for relaxation and fun. This house offers an open concept, with a dining room and living room great for entertaining friends & family around the fireplace. Enjoy stunning sunsets from the spacious eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with a full bathroom, two nice size bedrooms, and a full bathroom complete the first floor. Hardwood and stone floors throughout the house. A large finished basement used as a great family room with a separate office space, laundry, and a half bathroom. Huge one car garage. Easy access to all major highways, 5-minute walk to express bus to Manhattan, and a 17-minute walk to Tuckahoe Metro-North station. Close to shops, restaurants, schools, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Massitoa Road have any available units?
86 Massitoa Road has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Massitoa Road have?
Some of 86 Massitoa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Massitoa Road currently offering any rent specials?
86 Massitoa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Massitoa Road pet-friendly?
No, 86 Massitoa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 86 Massitoa Road offer parking?
Yes, 86 Massitoa Road does offer parking.
Does 86 Massitoa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Massitoa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Massitoa Road have a pool?
No, 86 Massitoa Road does not have a pool.
Does 86 Massitoa Road have accessible units?
No, 86 Massitoa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Massitoa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Massitoa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Massitoa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Massitoa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 Massitoa Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity