86 Massitoa Road

Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August. A large entry foyer with sliding doors lead to a stone patio and a backyard perfect for relaxation and fun. This house offers an open concept, with a dining room and living room great for entertaining friends & family around the fireplace. Enjoy stunning sunsets from the spacious eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with a full bathroom, two nice size bedrooms, and a full bathroom complete the first floor. Hardwood and stone floors throughout the house. A large finished basement used as a great family room with a separate office space, laundry, and a half bathroom. Huge one car garage. Easy access to all major highways, 5-minute walk to express bus to Manhattan, and a 17-minute walk to Tuckahoe Metro-North station. Close to shops, restaurants, schools, and parks.