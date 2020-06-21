71 Halley Street 3

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444



Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.



Please fill out the pre-screen questionnaire before requesting to see the apartment. We are asking for potential tenants to meet the minimum income requirement of $51K per year/ $4,200 per month.



My son, Jomar, will be helping with renting this apartment.



Thanks,

Maria and Jomar



P.S. We're finishing up the hallway so please excuse the mess in the stairway photos. Also, new windows will be installed in this apartment in the following weeks.

