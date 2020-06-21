All apartments in Yonkers
71 Halley Street 3

71 Halley Street · (914) 815-7847
Location

71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444

Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.

Please fill out the pre-screen questionnaire before requesting to see the apartment. We are asking for potential tenants to meet the minimum income requirement of $51K per year/ $4,200 per month.

My son, Jomar, will be helping with renting this apartment.

Thanks,
Maria and Jomar

P.S. We're finishing up the hallway so please excuse the mess in the stairway photos. Also, new windows will be installed in this apartment in the following weeks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292444
Property Id 292444

(RLNE5833189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

