All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like
70 ASHBUTON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
70 ASHBUTON AVE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

70 ASHBUTON AVE

70 Ashburton Avenue · (347) 454-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
Getty Square
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701
Getty Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517

Good Day,

Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.

To Submit Your Application:
Click Here

Thank you for your interest in applying for Hudson Blue-
70 Ashburton Avenue.
Your Future in Luxury Living Starts Here.

For More Info: Click Here.
Watch: Video Tour
1 Bedroom & Studio Options.

Find out more about Rhino:
Alternatives for Your Security Deposit.
*Fully Optional*

Immersive Open House
Complete 24 Hour Access
1 Bedroom & Studio Options.

Take a Virtual Tour Below
1 Bedroom & Studio Options.

See more: calendly.com/ezrentalsmaster/soyo-luxury-units
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270517
Property Id 270517

(RLNE5740695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have any available units?
70 ASHBUTON AVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have?
Some of 70 ASHBUTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 ASHBUTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
70 ASHBUTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 ASHBUTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 ASHBUTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE offer parking?
No, 70 ASHBUTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 ASHBUTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have a pool?
No, 70 ASHBUTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 70 ASHBUTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 ASHBUTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 ASHBUTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 ASHBUTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Dog Friendly ApartmentsYonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty SquareDowntown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University