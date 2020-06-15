All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:10 AM

44 South East Groshon Avenue

44 Groshon Ave · (914) 484-3529
Location

44 Groshon Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment was just finished renovating, it comes with new appliances, Close to all, hospital, restaurants and malls. HAs access to transportation bus, to train. Small pets are allowed. Landlords will take program.
A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have any available units?
44 South East Groshon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
Is 44 South East Groshon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 South East Groshon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 South East Groshon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 South East Groshon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue offer parking?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 South East Groshon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 South East Groshon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
