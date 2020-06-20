All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2 Sadore Ln

2 Sadore Ln · (917) 596-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY 10710
Northeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756

Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital, 11 minute drive to Yonkers Metro North Train Statin, 30 minute drive to midtown NYC and 40 minute train ride. Ideal for New York Medical College Med students, St. Joseph's residents, or young professionals. Washer/dryer in building, reserved parking five minutes away available, excellent location in central Westchester.

No smokers or pets unfortunately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285756
Property Id 285756

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sadore Ln have any available units?
2 Sadore Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Sadore Ln have?
Some of 2 Sadore Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sadore Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sadore Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sadore Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Sadore Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2 Sadore Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sadore Ln does offer parking.
Does 2 Sadore Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Sadore Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sadore Ln have a pool?
No, 2 Sadore Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sadore Ln have accessible units?
No, 2 Sadore Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sadore Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sadore Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sadore Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sadore Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
