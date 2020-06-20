2 Sadore Ln

Amenities

Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment



Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital, 11 minute drive to Yonkers Metro North Train Statin, 30 minute drive to midtown NYC and 40 minute train ride. Ideal for New York Medical College Med students, St. Joseph's residents, or young professionals. Washer/dryer in building, reserved parking five minutes away available, excellent location in central Westchester.



No smokers or pets unfortunately.

