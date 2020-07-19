137 Morsemere Terrace

Amenities

Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. This renovated unit offers a Pullman kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry cupboard for additional space in the open concept living room area, hardwood floors throughout. Did I mention the bathroom? The bath has a custom built in shelf, a Broadmoor pull-down spout faucet and a glamorous medicine cabinet. Ask your Realtor about the upcoming assigned parking spot! Want a quick preview? Take a look at the virtual tour!