Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

137 Morsemere Terrace

137 Morsemere Ter · No Longer Available
Location

137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY 10703
Northwest Yonkers

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. This renovated unit offers a Pullman kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry cupboard for additional space in the open concept living room area, hardwood floors throughout. Did I mention the bathroom? The bath has a custom built in shelf, a Broadmoor pull-down spout faucet and a glamorous medicine cabinet. Ask your Realtor about the upcoming assigned parking spot! Want a quick preview? Take a look at the virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have any available units?
137 Morsemere Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 137 Morsemere Terrace have?
Some of 137 Morsemere Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Morsemere Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
137 Morsemere Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Morsemere Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 137 Morsemere Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 137 Morsemere Terrace offers parking.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Morsemere Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have a pool?
No, 137 Morsemere Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have accessible units?
No, 137 Morsemere Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Morsemere Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Morsemere Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Morsemere Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
