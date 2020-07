Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

On the 2nd & 3rd floor of this home is a 2 Bdrm duplex apt being renovated and should be completed in the next few days and will be available to rent July 15th. Has a nice deck on the side of the house to sit and relax after a long day of work. Cross County Plaza within walking distance. Public transportation just a short walk away. Apt comes with 1 car parking. No application fee, landlord requires tenant to pay a rental fee equal to 1 month rent payable to the landlord.