110 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1146 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5180 sqft
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO LONGER AVAILABLE LEASES ARE NOW SIGNED. Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with NEW Kitchen and updated bath located on 2nd floor in this Garden Style rental building in White Plains.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lake Street
11 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Spacious TWO Bedroom Apt In Heart Of White Plains. Walk To All, Trains, City Center, Shopping Etc. Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchens And Bath. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
690 Ridgeway
690 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3222 sqft
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
30 Windsor Terrace
30 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ
4 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
This Massive one bedroom has tons of closet space, L shaped living room with separate dinning area off of the kitchen, Kitchen has full size appliances with dishwasher, Wood floors through out the apartment, nice size bathroom that is tiled, Master

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Gramercy
2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,165
729 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
79 North Broadway
79 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
950 sqft
White Plains Condo For Rent from Aug 1 A MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL condo with two bedrooms, Bath, with a very large living room, dining area, new kitchen gas stove.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in White Plains, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Plains renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

