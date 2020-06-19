128 Chatterton Parkway

Amenities
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area. Large and spacious rooms, hardwood floors, living room, formal dining room, new kitchen, updated powder room, door out to private patio. Master bedroom with office/nursery area, 2 bedrooms, updated hall bath, lots of storage space throughout, washer/dryer. 1 car garage parking with 2 additional driveway spots, heat and hot water included, use of patio and yard, feels like your own home!