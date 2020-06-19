All apartments in White Plains
128 Chatterton Parkway
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:38 AM

128 Chatterton Parkway

128 Chatterton Parkway · (516) 864-8111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Left · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area. Large and spacious rooms, hardwood floors, living room, formal dining room, new kitchen, updated powder room, door out to private patio. Master bedroom with office/nursery area, 2 bedrooms, updated hall bath, lots of storage space throughout, washer/dryer. 1 car garage parking with 2 additional driveway spots, heat and hot water included, use of patio and yard, feels like your own home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have any available units?
128 Chatterton Parkway has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Chatterton Parkway have?
Some of 128 Chatterton Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Chatterton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
128 Chatterton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Chatterton Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 128 Chatterton Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 128 Chatterton Parkway does offer parking.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Chatterton Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have a pool?
No, 128 Chatterton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 128 Chatterton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Chatterton Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Chatterton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Chatterton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
