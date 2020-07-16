11 Westview Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to Longacre Gardens. This top floor, Dog Friendly, fully renovated unit is ready for immediate occupancy. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Move right in. Have a dog? Bring him or her. Need assigned parking? Spot 69 is all yours. Its even included in your rent. This pet friendly complex is centrally located and offers gleaming hardwood floors, a sizeable living room facing the courtyard, a formal dining area, a windowed kitchen with brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, three sunlit bedrooms and one with a master bath and a walk in closet. This home gets double exposures and offers more then adequate closet space. Common laundry on grounds. Now is the time to make your move.