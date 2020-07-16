All apartments in White Plains
11 Westview Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

11 Westview Avenue

11 Westview Ave · (914) 261-6502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Westview Ave, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 37-2 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Welcome to Longacre Gardens. This top floor, Dog Friendly, fully renovated unit is ready for immediate occupancy. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Move right in. Have a dog? Bring him or her. Need assigned parking? Spot 69 is all yours. Its even included in your rent. This pet friendly complex is centrally located and offers gleaming hardwood floors, a sizeable living room facing the courtyard, a formal dining area, a windowed kitchen with brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, three sunlit bedrooms and one with a master bath and a walk in closet. This home gets double exposures and offers more then adequate closet space. Common laundry on grounds. Now is the time to make your move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Westview Avenue have any available units?
11 Westview Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Westview Avenue have?
Some of 11 Westview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Westview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 Westview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Westview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Westview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11 Westview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 Westview Avenue offers parking.
Does 11 Westview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Westview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Westview Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 Westview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 Westview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 Westview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Westview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Westview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Westview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Westview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
