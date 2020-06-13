Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

161 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Parkview! Come check out this spacious corner unit with tons of new updates. New granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
74 Lynton Place
74 Lynton Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1400 sqft
This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
690 Ridgeway
690 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3222 sqft
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 City Place
25 City Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1918 sqft
Luxury Living in The Lofts at City Center. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 Macy Avenue
25 Macy Avenue, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
5548 sqft
Stately Ackerman Colonial sitting on lush .48 acre on a beautiful street along other stately homes in sought-after Gedney Farms Estates, filled with natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30 Windsor Terrace
30 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
39 Sterling Avenue
39 Sterling Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
Move in condition Completely updated unit. One bedroom with Washer dryer in unit, Walk in closet, Balcony, TWO(2)assigned parking spaces. Central A/C , Skylights, Elevator building. This is a 16 unit Condo.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Gramercy
2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,165
729 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in White Plains, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for White Plains renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

