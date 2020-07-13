165 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,813
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
25 Rockledge Avenue
25 Rockledge Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
30 Windsor Terrace
30 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right into this spacious corner top floor rental in the heart of White Plains. Featuring a bright and open floor plan, large custom designed closets, den/office space, updated stainless steel appliances, recently painted walls, and large foyer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
809 sqft
BIG!!!REDUCUCTION!!! Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue,

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
This bright 2br 2baths apartment is a Commuter's Dream! Just 2 blocks to White Plains train station! The apartment is a corner unit facing southeast.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Lake St
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 291287 Be near it all! Apartment is within walking distance of metro north train, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a 1 bedroom apartment with LOTS of closet space - 2 large closets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with Kitchen located on 1st floor in this Garden style rental building in White Plains.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the city. Entry foyer with cedar closet expands into large living room / eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and updated flooring. Bedroom with southern exposure. Full bathroom with white ceramic finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
452 Rosedale Avenue
452 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3200 sqft
Beautiful 5bd 4bth Center Hall colonial, with renovated Kitchen, featuring white high-end quartz counter-tops, new Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-floors throughout, all renovated bathrooms, Marvin windows, expansive deck off the

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
39 Sterling Avenue
39 Sterling Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
780 sqft
Move in condition Completely updated unit. One bedroom with Washer dryer in unit, Walk in closet, Balcony, TWO(2)assigned parking spaces. Central A/C , Skylights, Elevator building. This is a 16 unit Condo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in White Plains, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some White Plains apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

