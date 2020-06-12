/
2 bedroom apartments
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,276
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lake Street
11 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Spacious TWO Bedroom Apt In Heart Of White Plains. Walk To All, Trains, City Center, Shopping Etc. Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchens And Bath. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 Lake Street
30 Lake St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
938 sqft
Meticulously Renovated Two bedroom Corner Unit in Biltmore Towers. Completely Custom Remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, with Stone Countertops and Porcelain Floors.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Windsor Terrace
2 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
950 sqft
Spacious one bedroom one bath Co-op located in the Heart of White Plains. Walk to the train, shops, nightlife and so much more. This sunlit beauty offers hardwood floors, Large EIK with window, spacious Living room and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Nosband Avenue
10 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment in White Plains, in the beautifully maintained Bristal Building. Comfortable living space, 1100 square feet, enjoy large living room, well appointed kitchen with room for table.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
79 North Broadway
79 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
950 sqft
White Plains Condo For Rent from Aug 1 A MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL condo with two bedrooms, Bath, with a very large living room, dining area, new kitchen gas stove.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
500 High Point Drive
500 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1349 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Sunny Bright-Private-Breezy Southeast Exposure from All Windows -Picturesque Views of White Plains Skyline & Ritz Carlton-Renovated Eatin Kitchen-All New Energy Efficient Windows-Beautiful Hardwood Floors-Covered
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
511 Woodland Hills Road
511 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Live in the Fabulous Woodland Hills Condo Complex. Very Quiet Area, 2Bedroom /1Bath condo, Plenty of Closet Space, Large Dining Room with doorway to terrace overlooking wooded area.
Results within 5 miles of White Plains
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
